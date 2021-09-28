Oscar Delp Sets Commitment Date, Latest on Where UGA Stands

Georgia native, and priority Bulldog target Oscar Delp has publicly set a commitment date for October 13th. He will be committing at West Forsyth High School, and the ceremony will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports in Atlanta.

In a statement released on social media today, Delp said the following:

"I will be committing on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:50 {M in the West Forsyth HS Cafeteria, live on Fox Sports. It will be open to the public and all media. I would love to have as many people there as possible. Thank you to everyone who has been with me and helped me throughout my recruiting process."

Delp has a final for of Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Michagan, but Georgia has a great chance at landing the tight end out of West Forsyth, Georgia.They are currently considered the leaders in his recruitment as we near a decision.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

You May Also Like:



Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI