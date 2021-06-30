UGA Target Starts Twitter Trend, #DelpIsADawg

Oscar Delp is a four-star tight end in the class of 2022 out of West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia.

Junior tight end John Fitzpatrick took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to openly recruit current four-star tight end, Oscar Delp. Delp is the third-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class and is high on Georgia's board.

FitzPatrick tweeted out the hashtag #DelpIsADawg that has Georgia fans buzzing about the potential commitment from one of the top targets in the class and would be an announcement that could help turn the tide on the recent "loss of momentum" on the recruiting trail after a busy month of June.

During June, Delp took all five of his visits as he saw Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and South Carolina. During his visit to Athens, the highly touted tight end was pictured alongside current UGA commits Gunnar Stockton (QB), DeNylon Morrisette, and fellow uncommitted top prospects in Branson Robinson (RB) and Kojo Antwi (WR). These five recruits would become known as Georgia's potential "Fab Five" if UGA could bring all of them to Athens.

This recent trend is in response to Delp's most recent visit to South Carolina where they started a trend on Twitter of #WeWantDelp.

Delp doesn't have a time table set just yet for a commitment decision but is expected to come off the board at some point early on this fall. He's being heavily recruited by programs like Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, Michigan, and of course Georgia. He took visits to all five schools this summer and at this point in his recruitment, he's considered a Georgia lean.

