    December 26, 2021
    Georgia Players to Watch: Will Bennett Deliver if Called On?

    None could prove more influential in Georgia's potential success or failure than quarterback Stetson Bennett.
    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is coming off what many consider to be his worse performance of the season, a performance similar to the one he had a year ago versus the Alabam Crimson Tide, but it wasn't all bad from the redshirt senior signal-caller. 

    Bennett helped Georgia to another lead over SEC foe Alabama, Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a Jack Podlesny field goal and a touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington on the doorstep of Alabama's goal-line in the second quarter.

    Even with the fast start, Bennett narrowly avoided disaster early, almost throwing an interception early to veteran Alabama safety Jordan Battle. However, the first half went down as a flawless one on the stat sheet for Bennett in the turnover column. He threw two touchdown passes while not giving the Alabama offense an extra offensive possession due to a Georgia turnover.

    Alabama extended their halftime lead to 31-17 after the first possession of the second half, driving 75 yards in five plays. The two-score lead ultimately proved to be the turning point in the game as Alabama gained all the momentum before Georgia even touched the ball. 

    Bennett would throw a costly interception on Georgia's ensuing drive and another one, which was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Battle. Bennett, with two interceptions and three passing touchdowns, found himself trying to dig Georgia out of a hole for the first time all year. 

    With SEC Championship in the past and the future still pointing towards trying to compete for a National Championship, Bennett's role in the Orange Bowl versus Michigan is as important as it has been this season.

    In 2020 the Alabama loss proved to be the beginning of a downward spiral, ultimately resulting in JT Daniels replacing Bennett as the starting quarterback for the last four games of the season. Bennett and Georgia do not have four games to spare, as Kirby Smart would say it is a "two-game season."

    So, it begs the question, what happens if Georgia finds themselves stuck playing from behind against Michigan for some reason? When Stetson Bennett is called up to lead this offense with his right arm, throwing for more than 40 times in a contest he's (0-2) with both losses coming to Alabama. Michigan possesses a top-5 defense in college football that can force Georgia to become one-dimensional. 

    Will the mailman deliver when called upon? That's the question for this Georgia offense moving forward. 

    It also should be noted that for what seems to be the first time all season, JT Daniels will not be hovering over the shoulder of Stetson Bennett. Daniels has reportedly tested positive for COVID and is not expected to be available for the Orange Bowl. 

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

