Georgia Football: Position Battles on Defense for Spring Practice

In 2019, Georgia's defense allowed 12.57 points per game, the lowest such total since 1981. Their 276 yards allowed per game ranks 4th all-time at Georgia. They allowed a school-record two rushing touchdowns all season. All while giving up just 15.8 first downs per contest, the fewest at Georgia since 2003.

However, the only difference is, of those 15.8 first downs per game from the opponent, a record 4.9 of them were gained via a rush attempt. What does that mean? Well, it means Georgia placed their opponent in 3 & long more often than not, forcing them to throw the football to gain first downs. All while playing over 40 football players on defense.

A really long way to tell you they were great last year. But it's further confirmation of what we already knew... The 2019 Georgia Defense was historic.

The scary thing is, they could be better next season.

Though Georgia lost a starter at each level — Tyler Clark at DT, Tae Crowder at LB, and J.R. Reed at Safety — along with a key depth piece like Michael Barnett, they are set for battles among returners more than anything during this spring practice.

We will take a look at filling the voids left by Clark, Crowder, and Reed, who joins Azeez Ojulari at OLB, as well as the showdown that will likely ensue at the STAR position:

*Full disclosure: Georgia's defensive line packages can get really complex. They play seven, sometimes eight, guys on Saturday's and almost all of them — apart from the nose tackles — are asked to line up and play several different positions.

Interior Defensive Line

Nose Tackle

I don't think there's any expectation for anyone other than Jordan Davis to continue to be "the guy" at the nose tackle position. However, with Julian Rochester returning for his Redshirt Senior season after having redshirted with a knee injury last season, Georgia has a chance to have some depth at the position.

Rochester will likely play both nose and DT. As for depth behind those guys, that is the question at the position this spring. There's former 3-star, Tymon Mitchell and Netori Johnson. However, last time we saw Johnson, he was practicing at offensive guard during the Sugar Bowl.

DL, Julian Rochester

Defensive Tackle

The departure of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett from last year's roster means there's a serious opportunity for someone to step up during spring practice and cement themselves headed into the summer when Jalen Carter and the rest of the freshman arrive.

Devonte Wyatt is the veteran presence at the position now, having played fairly well last season for Georgia, but without Carter and Nazir Stackhouse enrolled it's Warren Brinson who has quite the opportunity this spring. Already on campus, Brinson has a chance to gain ground on other young d-linemen like Bill Norton and Zion Logue.

Defensive End

Malik Herring is looking to close out an impactful Georgia football career this fall, and he will certainly hold on to that starting role through the spring. The wildcard in the entire situation this spring is Travon Walker.

Walker played in the freshman laden third-down package last season. He, Nakobe Dean, Tyrique Stevenson, and Nolan Smith would all be inserted onto the field in their "dime" package. Walker was used primarily as a pass rusher from the 3-technique or "defensive tackle" position, in hopes of getting him one on one situations against the inferior athletes at guard.

Walker will be on the field this fall, as for where he will get the majority of his playing time, either at DT or DE, that is what we will learn most this spring.

OLB, Jermaine Johnson

OLBs

As was the case last season, the question that needs to be answered this spring is who's going to join Azeez Ojulari at OLB. We know Ojulari will play the JACK linebacker and will likely stay on the field for the majority of the snaps this fall, but who flashes out of that talented trilogy of Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson, and Jermaine Johnson?

Either way, the second OLB or edge rusher won't be brought onto the field until pass-rushing situations most likely.

ILBs

We know Monty Rice is the MIKE linebacker, as he has been for the past two seasons. However, the question this spring is going to be whether or not anyone can hold off Nakobe Dean from taking over the WILL position.

Long story short, no. At least we certainly don't believe so. Dean flashed all over the field as a true freshman in a limited role. As we mentioned earlier, Dean was apart of that 3rd down package last season, and Monty Rice would come off the field. Will that continue this year with a guy like Quay Walker playing the role of Nakobe Dean from 2019? That's all dependent upon Monty Rice's improvement playing in space when teams go empty.

STAR

This is the showdown of the spring right here on the defensive end I believe. Kirby Smart's defense, though labeled an odd front, plays in a base 4-2-5 or "Nickel" defense more than any other defensive formation. So, the STAR is not only on the field a lot, but they play a vital role in providing creativity and variety to the Smart & Lanning defense.

Which is why Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson are going to have to do their best to hold off Tyrique Stevenson. Heck, we wanted to see Stevenson at Star LAST offseason leading up to the Vandy game...

Call me crazy. But the Star position at Georgia is reserved for the hybrid linebacker/DB/playmaker type of football player. And who fits that bill more than Tyrique Stevenson? I know it's a long shot, but can't a man dream? I want to see this kid early and often because of the rarity of his skill set. Call me selfish - August 13th, 2019

It was indeed far too early last season to expect Stevenson at STAR, but no longer.

Who replaces J.R. reed?

We know Richard LeCounte is one of the SEC's most impactful returning players on the defensive side of the football, but who will join him in the back end to replace the guy in J.R. Reed? Who not only started 42 straight games for Georgia but was the vocal presence on that defense for so long.

Lewis Cine is the first name that pops up and the most likely candidate to replace Reed seeing as he started in his place against Baylor. Cine is a totally different player than what Georgia has had in Reed for so long. Physically, Cine is unmatched at the safety position. He needs to get even more comfortable in the defensive system this spring in order to play at top speed this fall.

Corners

There can only be two, unfortunately, and one of them we know. Eric Stokes Jr, barring some type of injury, will be one of the starting corners next season. That leaves a springtime battle between Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, Ameer Speed, and freshman Jalen Kimber.

Daniel seemed to win the job over Tyson Campbell last season, or at least when Campbell returned to action following a turf toe injury, Daniel remained the starter. I don't think there's anything keeping one of these corners potentially moving to safety. Campbell is certainly big enough to do so.

And whoever happens to win that battle for the second spot, it'll only be temporary until Kelee Ringo enrolls this summer.

