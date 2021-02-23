Georgia Position Preview: Safeties

Georgia football had a inexperienced group of safeties last year, but that group should make a huge leap starting this spring.

This is a huge spring for Georgia football's group of safeties.

The unit took a step back going into last season with the inexperienced Lewis Cine taking over for veteran, multi-year starter J.R. Reed. Then the group took another step back when Richard LeCounte suffered an injury in the middle of the year, forcing another inexperienced player Christopher Smith to take over.

Both safeties did an admirable job despite being thrown into the fire together. Cine and Smith improved immensely as the season went on. They took some lumps, but they should become better players for it.

Safety Depth Chart

SA1: Lewis Cine, junior

SA2: Christopher Smith, senior

SA3: Latavious Brini, senior

SA4: Major Burns, sophomore

SA5: David Daniel, freshman

Lewis Cine is the clear leader of Georgia's safety group having started 12-straight games and appearing in every game of his career so far. At times last year, Cine looked like Georgia's next great safety. At other times he made costly errors that led to big plays by Georgia's opponents.

This is a huge spring for Cine. It's time to process all that he learned in 2020, polish his game, and start reaching his potential. And Cine has perhaps the highest upside of anyone in Georgia's secondary.

No one had it worse than Christopher Smith last season. How do you replace LeCounte, especially a week before the Florida game. Florida's varied passing attack was a tall task for every safety, not just those making their first start. He struggled that day.

But Smith didn't crumble after that performance. He kept working and developing, and that showed in the Peach Bowl. Smith finally showed off his impressive closing speed as he started processing plays and breaking on the ball quicker. Expect to see a new and improved Chris Smith this spring.

The biggest surprise of the Peach Bowl was Latavious Brini who made his first career start. He had an impressive performance, shutting down Cincinnati's quick passing game and showing good coverage skills downfield. Brini should start at star this season, but occasional personnel shuffling may see him play some snaps at safety.

Competing for playing time down the depth chart are Major Burns and David Daniel. Burns has a year on Daniel, but Daniel is a bit more polished coming out of high school. It'll be interesting to see which of the two young guns performs best this spring, especially since they'll likely be teammates in the G-Day Game.