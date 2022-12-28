Day One Georgia Practice Observations

Media personnel got their first glimpse at Georgia in bowl season during their practice window on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, the energy was high a few days out from gameday.

Head coach Kirby Smart commanded the entire field, quickly getting players from drill to drill. There wasn't any wasted movement; everyone knew exactly where to go and when to get there.

Additionally, everything was business. No one was posing for photos or laughing to the side. Each respective player focused on execution and getting to the next rep, creating a competitive environment.

The culture that Smart has cultivated is quite obvious when standing in. A game of this magnitude can cause jitters and nervous excitement, but you wouldn't have been able to tell they are playing for their season on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke about this dynamic during his presser on Wednesday. Monken stated that they take comfort in knowing they have accountable football players that execute weekly.

Tight end Lawson Luckie was in attendance and in pads. Luckie signed with the Bulldogs last week and was the only early enrollee we spotted currently practicing.

Meanwhile, Georgia remains quite healthy with no notable injuries to report. Ohio State running back Miyan Williams didn't practice today during the Buckeyes' open media period.

The Bulldogs continually set the standard for practices. Several storylines have emerged in recent years about the intensity, with some former players saying that the practices were more challenging than the games.

There isn't any pretending from this program. They are focused on what they can control and don't venture outside that realm, holding everyone accountable for their job.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE