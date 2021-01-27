Prather Hudson Transferring From Georgia

Prather Hudson originally walked on at Georgia during his freshman year as a running back, but played 53 straight games for the Bulldogs by carving himself a niche on special teams. The former walk-on eventually earned a scholarship as a pivotal special teams player.

In a statement released on his social media platforms Hudson said:

"If there is one thing I have learned during my time at UGA is to be BOLD," Hudson wrote on Instagram. "Walk-on to one of the top schools in the country. Bet on yourself. Earn a spot to play. Shoot your shot. No goal is too big. No dream is unattainable. It is hard to summarize my emotions about my time at UGA, but I can say that Georgia has my loyalty forever. I tried to give Georgia everything I had. Every kick off, every practice rep, and every drill in the Georgia summer heat. It is by far the hardest of goodbyes. It was the greatest honor to represent Georgia in the red and black every Saturday these past five years. Coach Smart, has been a father figure to me and I will never forget his impact on not just me but my teammates. It is time to be bold again. I am continuing college football for one more year at the University of Illinois. Once a dawg always a dawg. 24 OUT!"

Hudson was adored by coaches and teammates alike during his time at Georgia. He was a staple on the All-Academic team and was one of the hardest workers in the entire facility according to all accounts.

He will now join Illinois and try to carve out a role on the starting defense, something that may have seemed impossible to Hudson a few years ago but is now an attainable goal.

