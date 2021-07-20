Georgia Projected to Win SEC

A panel of Sports Illustrated affiliate FanNation publishers to vote for the winner of the SEC for the 2021 season.

Alabama may be the current defending National Champion heading into this fall, but Georgia was the team predicted to win the SEC in 2021 by a panel of SEC publishers under the SI-affiliated FanNation program.

Yes, Georgia is coming off of an 8-2 season in 2020, which saw losses to Alabama and Florida, both disappointingly, as the Dawgs lost in Tuscaloosa after leading at halftime 24-20, the Tide would outscore Georgia by 21 points in a scoreless second half for the Dawgs offense.

The loss on the road would then be followed by a 44-28 loss in Jacksonville, Florida, to archrival Florida where the Gators jumped in front with a 24 point offensive explosion in the second quarter that would help them cruise to victory despite scoring just six points in the second half.

SI FanNation predicted that Georgia would win the East and defeat Alabama in Atlanta for the SEC title. It would be the Dawg's first SEC Championship since 2017, where the Dawgs beat Auburn 28-7.

Predicted Order of Finish

East

1 Georgia

2 Florida

3 Kentucky

4 Missouri

5 South Carolina

6 Tennessee

7 Vanderbilt

West

1 Alabama

2 Texas A&M

3 Ole Miss

4 LSU

5 Auburn

6 Arkansas

7 Mississippi State

SEC champion: Georgia

The 2021 schedule, apart from the season opener against Clemson, is rather favorable for the Georgia Bulldogs. The SEC East is seemingly down headed into 2021, and Georgia's cross-over schedule sees a rebuilding Auburn football team and an Arkansas team that's predicted to finish 6th by the SEC publishers at SI.com.

Though the main takeaway is that the publishers on the network think 2021 is the year that Georgia gets over the "Bama hurdle". Head coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against Alabama and has led at halftime in all three games. It's expected that it's going to be the Crimson Tide that Georgia will be facing in the SEC Championship game in December, and for Georgia to be the pick here, only confirms the anticipation and hype surrounding the upcoming season for the Bulldogs.

