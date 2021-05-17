Projected Starting Lineup on Defense

Georgia Football returns numerous starters and key backups from the 2020 defense, but the defensive backfield sees radical changes after losing six players.

It's been a month since Georgia Football last took the field and the Bulldogs won't practice again until fall camp. After numerous position reviews, Dawgs Daily can begin to construct the first wave of Georgia's defense.

Defensive Line

Defensive End: Travon Walker

Defensive Tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Nose Guard: Jordan Davis

Walker is the only new starter on Georgia's defensive line, but he doesn't lack experience. He was one of the Bulldogs' best backups over the last two seasons and he's made numerous big plays in that time. Walker is a much better pass rusher than his predecessor which is huge for Georgia. The Bulldogs no longer need to send extra defenders to generate a pass rush.

Wyatt will end his Georgia career as a four-year player after accepting the free season. The former JUCO transfer has appeared in 35 games since 2018 and he has started at defensive tackle in Georgia's last 11 games. Wyatt is a leader who is a constant threat to penetrate the offensive line.

Davis stunned Georgia fans by deciding to return for his senior year. With how shallow the defensive tackle class in the NFL Draft was, it's not a stretch to say Davis was a first-rounder. That's what Georgia gets back in 2021. Davis won't lead the team in any regular statistics, but everyone knows he'll take on the most double-teams. That is something Davis is proud of because he knows he makes his teammate's jobs easier.

Jalen Carter deserves a mention here. He won't start many games, but he'll play almost as many snaps as Wyatt and Walker. Carter was a surprisingly mature freshman last year both physically and fundamentally. Expect a big season from the sophomore.

Linebackers

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Will: Quay Walker

Jack: Nolan Smith

Sam: Adam Anderson

Dean isn't Georgia's next great middle linebacker, he already is after a banged-up Monty Rice passed the torch to him last year. Dean is the do-it-all linebacker Georgia centers its defense around. He's rarely gobbled up by blockers and you'll see him make tackles at all areas of the fields. Dean also keeps mobile quarterbacks from taking off downfield, which will give Georgia a boost against teams like Florida.

Walker has the talent and skills to match Dean, he just lacks consistency. That was something the rising senior worked on in the spring and what he'll continue to work on in fall camp. If Walker can cut out his head-scratching plays, there's no limit to what he can accomplish.

Smith assumes the starting jack linebacker job from 50th overall NFL Draft pick Azeez Ojulari. He's a fine pass rusher with five career sacks and 26 hurries, but he's never been Georgia's leader in that role, so this is a big leap for the junior.

Anderson was arguable Georgia's best pass rusher last year racking up 6.5 sacks and 21 hurries as a backup who usually only played on passing downs. Anderson cross-trained at nickel-STAR throughout the spring and he'll play more snaps in the second level in 2021.

Defensive Backs

Safety: Lewis Cine

Safety: Chris Smith

Nickel: Tykee Smith

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback: Jalen Kimber/Ameer Speed

Cine and Chris Smith had to grow up fast last year when Richard LeCounte suffered injuries in an automobile accident. They took their lumps against Florida's explosive offense but the duo improved as the year went on. Cine is the hardest hitting of the two safeties, but Smith has blazing short-run speed allowing him to close in on receivers quickly. Together, Cine and Smith will prevent the big plays that led to two high-scoring losses in 2020.

Tykee Smith joins Georgia by way of West Virginia. The junior was an All-American last year and he rejoins DB coach Jahmile Addae in Athens. Smith's transfer provides a huge boost to a defensive backfield that lost six players after the season. Smith is a do-it-all defensive back who is a playmaker against the run and the pass.

Ringo and Kimber are Georgia's newest cornerback duo. The Bulldogs haven't broken in an entirely new group of first-string corners since 2014 and they've never started two freshmen at the positions. This is why many thought Georgia would sign a cornerback from the portal.

Well, Georgia did sign another defensive back, just not one with starting experience (Brandon Turnage.) This could be a sign that Georgia has faith in Ringo and Kimber. Both are clearly talented, but they're inexperienced. Ringo couldn't practice until December after undergoing labrum surgery and he played with the second-team defense in the G-Day Game.

Kimber played with the first team during the final scrimmage and he played well. He put his athleticism and physicality on display. But it's clear that he lacks the size needed to be a dominant corner in the SEC. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for stories about Kimber during summer workouts.

You May Also Like

Tykee Smith Ranked No. 1 Returning Safety in CFB

Georgia's Nick Williams Joins Texas A&M as an Analyst

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI