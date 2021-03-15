What Has Georgia Figured Out on Offense Heading Into Spring

What Georgia needs to work on has dominated the conversations entering the spring, but what about the areas where the Bulldogs already excel?

For two weeks, Dawgs Daily has talked extensively about what Georgia football needs to do and which players need to step up this spring. But we haven't talked much about the aspects of its team Georgia already has figured out.

Clearly, the Bulldogs have more positives and negatives entering the spring. Otherwise, they wouldn't be considered early favorites to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. What are those positives exactly? Here are three such areas Georgia is most confident in on offense.

Quarterback JT Daniels and his backups

JT Daniels's consistency was mentioned as something Georgia needed to work on this spring. That doesn't mean the Georgia coaches, or us at Dawgs Daily lack confidence in Daniels. On the contrary, Daniels is deserving of all of the Heisman Trophy hype.

His cannon arm mixed with his gunslinger mentality is exactly what Georgia needs entering an era where 40-plus points per game are almost a requirement to win championships. And based on last season, Daniels is capable of being a gunslinger who also takes care of the football. He threw just two interceptions on 80 attempts and neither pick was his fault.

Georgia's confidence goes beyond Daniels. This has to be the best Georgia has felt about its quarterback room ever. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are exactly the kind of players you want competing for the backup role, because that's not all that's on the line.

Back and Vandagriff are in a year-long battle for the 2022 starting quarterback job. That competition will make both players better, and make Georgia more confident if one has to step up and play this year. After those two is Stetson Benntt IV. The former walk-on isn't going to lead Georgia to a title, but the coaches are confident in him if disaster strikes.

Weapons galore

How can Georgia not be confident with its quarterback when it has accumulated so much talent on offense. Daniel and co. have no shortage of players to distribute the ball to. The Bulldogs field five reliable running backs, and a talented and diverse group of receivers and tight ends.

Deciding who to start at running back between Zamir White and Kendall Milton is a problem most programs are envious of. George Pickens and Jermaine Burton have the potential to be Georgia's best wide receiver tandem in 13 years. The Bulldogs have so many different athletes at tight end that they could field some pretty explosive multi-tight end formations.

That is just a brief summary of all of Georgia's offensive weapons. It would take at least a thousand words to properly address Georgia's weapons.

Note: If you're interested in reading about all of Georgia's weapons, read our spring previews for:

Explosive offensive identity

The goal for Georgia's offense this year to score almost 50 points per game. That's what Alabama achieved last year, and what LSU achieved in 2019. Those teams dominated every opponent on their schedule. They even dominated their foes in the National Championship Game.

The Bulldogs understand that. The coaching staff has put the conservative offense/lean-on defense approach behind them. That's why head coach Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken last year. Smart didn't bring in an NFL guy to micromanage him, he hired Monken to run the offense as he saw fit.

Explosive is what Monken has always strived for as a college coach. That was his goal at Oklahoma State in the early 2010s when he helped make explosive offenses the standard in the Big 12. Monken transforming Southern Mississippi's offense into an explosive group helped several overlooked players reach the NFL.