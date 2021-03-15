Players to Watch This Spring

Here are some players who could carve out larger roles for themselves on the team during the upcoming offseason activities.

Georgia has already cemented much of their roster for next season. They return 16 starters, but there are still a few players who could earn more playing time in offseason camps starting this Monday.

Every year key playmakers emerge for every team that were not making those same plays in the past. Here are the Bulldogs to watch:

Kendall Milton, RB

While many are high on running back Zamir White, and for good reason, it feels as if at some point this season it will feel almost impossible to keep Kendall Milton off the field.

He is the modern three-down running back. He stands at 6-2 and weighs in at 227 lbs. Milton uses his size to bruise his way up the middle but has surprising agility and speed in the open field for a player his size.

While he won't be the only Bulldog to make big plays out of the backfield this season he will start to gain a larger role in the offense starting Monday.

Xavier Truss, T

Xavier Truss isn't guaranteed a starting spot on this offensive line, but he's got a head start. Coming off his first career start at left tackle in the bowl game, according to sources, that's how they will start spring practice.

This spring for Truss is about holding off the young stars in Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones. Warren McClendon on the other side at right tackle seems to have a much larger lead over the young guns than Truss. Truss is still in the "prove it" stage, whereas McClendon played at a Freshman All-SEC level a year ago.

Nyland Green, CB

The defensive back room is depleted and the Bulldogs need someone to rise above the pack and take a starting corner spot. It is assumed the corner Kelee Ringo is already taking the No. 1 snaps at the position but he needs a partner in crime to take on the SEC's best.

Enter Nyland Green. He has been a standout in physical tests so far, clocked at a top speed of 20.93 miles per hour and reportedly adding over eight pounds of muscle to his frame.

He has some of the best ball skills on the team and could take starting snaps from Day One.

According to sources, Green does have some ground to catch up on Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed.

Adam Anderson, DE

How did Anderson use the offseason to improve? That will be one of the biggest defensive questions this spring. With the departure of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari Georgia needs someone to get after the passer from the edge.

Anderson is the obvious replacement in the pass-rushing department. He already has a devastating first step. The problem is that he hasn't been asked to play on early downs.