September 15, 2021
Luther Burden Sets Commitment Date

Wide receiver Luther Burden officially reopened his recruitment, as he de-committed from Oklahoma back on August 17th.
Burden had been a Sooner pledge since October 9, 2020. Other schools continued to recruit him after his commitment, which ultimately led him to reopen his recruitment.

Now, he's one of — if not the — most coveted prospects in the country. The nation's No. 1 wide receiver is set to announce his Top-3 schools on Friday, and most expect the decision to come down to Oklahoma, Missouri, and Georgia. 

Though reports have surfaced that on October 20th, Burden will be making his final college commitment, according to Frank Cusamano of KSDK in St. Louis where Burden is from. 

There isn't a game-changing offensive weapon in this 2022 class for Georgia just yet. They have multiple playmakers that they expect to contribute, but Burden is on another level.

Georgia has continued to build momentum in this recruitment, but pulling a St. Louis kid out of the state of Missouri and the midwest could be a tall task. However, considering Georgia's offensive production moving closer toward Burden's anticipated commitment date, the Bulldogs could close ground in this recruitment. 

