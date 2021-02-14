Get to Know UGA Priority Target Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams is one of the top defensive line prospects in the country in 2022, and he's set to make a decision in a month. Get to know this monster prospect.

6'5, 260-pound pass rushers used to be rare. Nowadays, it appears there multiple freakishly large individuals playing defensive line in every single class. Defensive linemen Mykel Williams fits that mold.

Williams plays defensive end for Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia, and is set to make his college decision on March 15th.

So, with just a month left before his decision date, we tell you exactly who this young man is as a football player.

Uncommon Athleticism

We've already discussed how the standard has shifted in terms of defensive linemen. No longer is it enough just to be big, in today's game you've got to be filled with twitch, bend, power, and explosiveness to be elite on the college level.

At 6'5, Williams bends with the best of them. He's got extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball carriers is unmatched here in the state of Georgia when you consider his size and position.

Technician

Upon watching defensive line guru, Chuck Smith work with these young prospects up close and personal, you'll understand that all of his young pupils are technicians at the position. Smith does a great job working hand-fighting techniques as well as ensuring that the footwork follows in order to make them elite pass rushers.

Names like Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Stephon Tuitt, and Azeez Ojulari have all trained under Smith during his time. He's commonly referred to as "Dr. Rush." Simply put, any player that's spent as much time as Mykel Williams has with a trainer the caliber of Smith will be ready to get after the passer from Day 1 in college.

Scheme Fit

Mykel Williams envisions himself as a true defensive end, though the reality is, he's more of a traditional odd front defensive end. By the time he leaves college, he's projected to weigh around 300 pounds and they just don't play those types of guys in traditional edge rusher roles.

However, a school like Georgia that runs a version of an odd front defense, with a defensive end that typically plays with inside alignment on the tackle, would be the ideal scheme for a player like Williams.

He's too athletic to leave on the interior of the defensive line, and he's far too powerful and impactful in the run game to leave him out on the edge. What a school like Georgia or Alabama does is ideal for a player like Williams.

Early Prediction

Georgia's defensive line coach Tray Scott is on an absolute heater right now. He's locked up his top targets in the state of Georgia early on in the 2022 cycle with Tyre West, Donovan Westmoreland, and Darris Smith, and he's one for one on out of state talent with defensive tackle Bear Alexander in the fold as well.

I don't like the idea of betting against Scott this cycle when it comes to in-state players that he's coveted and is heavily after. Williams fits that mold. Additionally, current Georgia commit Tyre West and Williams are extremely close. When you watch them workout together, they are constantly in the same groups and they constantly compete with one another.

You Might Also Like

Georgia Outperforms Revenue Projection

Georgia's Biggest Questions Heading to Spring Practice

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.