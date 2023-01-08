The stage is set as the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are just a few days out from facing off in Los Angeles in the national title game. TCU is fresh off of an upset win over Michigan while the Bulldogs are coming off of a come-from-behind win against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

The last time these two teams played one another was during the 2016 Liberty bowl in Kirby Smart's first season as head coach. The Bulldogs won that matchup and now look to replicate that result and repeat as national champions while TCU is seeking its first title since 1938.

Here is the official game trailer from Georgia football's social media team:

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of viewing options including sideline options featuring Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and much more.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

