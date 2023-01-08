Skip to main content

WATCH: Georgia Releases National Title Game Trailer

Georgia released their weekly game trailer for the National title game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The stage is set as the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are just a few days out from facing off in Los Angeles in the national title game. TCU is fresh off of an upset win over Michigan while the Bulldogs are coming off of a come-from-behind win against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. 

The last time these two teams played one another was during the 2016 Liberty bowl in Kirby Smart's first season as head coach. The Bulldogs won that matchup and now look to replicate that result and repeat as national champions while TCU is seeking its first title since 1938. 

Here is the official game trailer from Georgia football's social media team: 

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of viewing options including sideline options featuring Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and much more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

  • Gameday: Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

11AAFD28-5C07-4486-ADD4-7398FEE5A390
News

Final Thoughts: Dawgs Over Frogs, Why Georgia Should Repeat

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 6.32.33 AM
News

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.3 TCU

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 12.46.37 PM
News

Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status

By Jonathan Williams
Fl2RHvaaYAUm27D
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU

By Christian Goeckel
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1563-X4
News

Dell McGee Previews what Georgia is Expecting from TCU's Defense

By Christian Goeckel
fade
News

LOOK: Stetson Bennett Bringing the "Stequavious" haircut back?

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 12.32.12 PM
News

SoFi Stadium Prohibits Tailgating for National Championship

By Christian Kirby II
3M6A4499
News

Everything Kirby Smart Said at Sunday's National Championship Press Conference

By Jonathan Williams