Georgia injury Report Headed Into National Title vs TCU

The University of Georgia is off to the National Championship out in Los Angeles, California against the TCU Horned Frogs, and we have the latest Injury Report.

The University of Georgia is off to the National Championship out in Los Angeles, California against the TCU Horned Frogs. Though they won't be doing so at exactly 100% full strength. 

The 42 to 41 nail-biting win over the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes didn't come without a few dings and scratches. So, just a week out from the National Championship game, just how healthy is Georgia? 

New Injuries: 

Here's the latest project injury report per sources. 

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 1/2

  • Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (Day to Day) - McConkey likely won't be a heavy participant in practice as he continues to battle a left knee injury. 
  • Darnell Washington, TE Ankle (Day to Day) - Georgia is optimistic they will get Darnell Washington back from an apparent ankle injury by Monday. 
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE - (Day to Day) Left Leg issue of some sorts, sources indicated it's nothing major. 
  • Warren McClendon (Knee) - (Day to Day) - McClendon DNP in the contest vs Ohio State, though sources indicated he could have if need be. 
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season, according to sources.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling a toe injury but has played for the last four weeks.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

