Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played

After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.

The last time these 2 teams met was during the 2016 season in Memphis, Tennessee for the Liberty Bowl. Georgia was 7-5 and in a transition period under 1st year head coach Kirby Smart. While TCU was a disappointing 6-6 after beginning the season in the top 15. The matchup marked the first Bowl game victory for Kirby Smart in his career at Georgia and the Bulldogs would carry the momentum from the win into the 2017 season.

Similar to Saturday's victory over Ohio State, the Bulldogs had to overcome a 2 score deficit to conquer Gary Patterson's Horned Frog's. a A fumble by Kyle Hicks at the start of the 3rd quarter helped the Dawgs take a 21-16 lead. A Nick Chubb rushing touchdown with just under 3 minutes left would prove to be the nail in the coffin for the game.

The Bulldogs were led by iconic running back duo Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. The duo combined for 229 yards on the ground and a touchdown each in route to a 31-28 victory over TCU. Freshman quarterback, Jacob Eason was 12/21 with 164 yards and 2 touchdowns of his own and found receiver Isaiah McKenzie 4 times for 103 yards.

While the game was a relatively short period of time ago and featured numerous players and coaches that are still relevant to the sport today, these 2 programs will be almost unrecognizable in comparison to their matchup just 6-7 years ago.

