How Does UGA Replace Pickens?

Georgia is left with a massive vacancy at the No. 1 wide receiver position with George Pickens out. So, who will replace him? And how?

Anytime you lose a player the caliber of wide receiver George Pickens, you're going to have to do your best as a football team to replace the level of production that player is expected to have.

Headed into the 2021 season, most surrounding the UGA football program expected George Pickens not only to be the team's primary target but expected him to give Terrence Edwards' single-season receiving record a run for its money.

We are talking about a player that was projected to eclipse 1000 yards with ease headed into this year. Now, Georgia is left with a massive vacancy at the No. 1 wide receiver position.

So, who will replace him? And how?

Production Replacement

How do you go about replacing someone that was expected to break schools records in 2021? Well, it's going to have to be a collective effort. You're looking at potentially 70 or 80 targets that were going to be intended for George Pickens that are now available.

The obvious place to look here is Jermaine Burton. The sophomore wide receiver finished the season strong a year ago and will now have his role drastically increased. Players like Arian Smith will now be called upon to create even more explosive plays down the field as well this fall. Kearis Jackson's role as the intermediate safety blanket becomes even more vital as well.

Getting wide receiver Dominick Blaylock back at some point this fall will alleviate some of the pressure as well.

X-Position

So, as for the specific position that George Pickens plays — the X-Receiver — this is typically your alpha wideout. A wide receiver that can line up on the outside and beat one on one coverage, or in George's case, double coverage at times.

Justin Robinson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint were slotted to be Pickens' replacement in the future, but will now be called upon much earlier than they expected.

Robinson is 6'4, 220 pounds, and is the definition of a physical specimen at the wide receiver position. Word out of spring camp in Athens is that Robinson was already off to a great start in spring and with the news coming down Tuesday of Pickens' injury, his potential for playing time only increased.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was on the verge of breaking out a year ago as a true freshman before he suffered a season-ending injury of his own on his first career touchdown grab against Florida. Both young men fit the bill and are ready to step up in Pickens' absence.

Newcomers

Adonai Mitchell and Jackson Meeks signed with Georgia in the class of 2021, both are enrolled and partaking in spring practice. Adonai Mitchell is the player to watch here according to sources. At 6'4, 200 pounds Mitchell has an advanced route running skillset and has already turned heads during his time on campus.

