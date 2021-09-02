Round Table: Week One Expectations

SI Dawgs Daily staff will give you a look at our expectations for week one.

Expectations for Georgia’s week one matchup with Clemson could not be any higher heading into Kirby Smart’s sixth season as head coach. Smart’s team brings back an exciting offense while the defense looks to bounce back from an exodus of talent over the offseason from the secondary.

Offensive Line Just Has to Survive

When you're playing a defensive front seven like the one Clemson will be throwing on the field on Saturday night, you don't have to dominate to when the game.

You just have to survive.

So, what does surviving look like? Well, if Georgia can avoid sacks on critical downs, that's a sign of success. Additionally, JT Daniels has proven the ability to make one defender miss inside the pocket with his pocket mobility. However, multiple defenders then become a problem because he's not likely to escape the pocket. Georgia will also need its wide receivers to get open quickly early in this ball game in order to get the ball out of JT Daniels.

Ground Game is Key

Expectations could not be any higher for Todd Monken and his offense heading into year two. Many fans are expecting his “Air Raid” expertise to transform Georgia’s offense fully.

The expectations for a full-on air show from JT Daniels may need to be tempered in week one. Georgia still has questions upfront on the offensive line; two new starters up front, both being on the interior of the offensive line.

Add in the fact that Georgia comes in banged up at receiver and tight end; the run game could be the main focus. Georgia brings back a deep running back room, but without help upfront, Clemson’s talented front seven could render the Dawgs run game ineffective.

In years past, this type of matchup left Georgia’s offense in many third and long situations, putting more pressure on the quarterback. As a result, Georgia must find a way to use the run to its advantage instead of staying behind the chains.

Written by Harrison Reno

Quay Walker's Time to Live Up To His Potential is Now

Quay Walker is probably not the first name that will be thought of at kickoff in Charlotte. He won't even be the first name thought of on the defensive side of the ball, but if Walker is to live up to the expectations, he needs to be mentioned early and often against Clemson.

Walker is a physical specimen, the likes of which are rarely seen. He has a rare combination of speed and size that makes NFL scouts mouths water, but in previous years he has been prone to making questionable decisions and big mistakes. He has the talent, of that, there is no question.

Expectations are that those mistakes will be corrected when the Bulldogs Defense hit the field for the first time this weekend, and Walker will no longer just be Nakobe Dean's sidekick.

Written by Andrew Carroll

Expect the Secondary to be Tested

The secondary is without a doubt the most unproven part of the Dawgs’ defense. The Dawgs return just two members of that unit that played a significant role last season, and neither one are at cornerback.

Anyone can see that this would be the best place to attack a Georgia defense that has experience at every other position but look for Clemson to single them out even more. The Tigers are looking to freshman Will Shipley to replace the production of first-round draft pick Travis Etienne at running back. This youth coupled with the return of Justyn Ross and the talent of DJ Uiagalelei make the passing game an even more attractive avenue of attack.

If the Dawgs secondary can hold up in coverage, expect Georgia to have a good day. Especially if the front seven can help them out.

Written by Robert Crosby

Can defensive lineman dominate?

The one distinct advantage that Georgia has in this game is their defensive line. The Bulldogs have one of the best fronts in the nation, and the Clemson line is shaky at best.

Everyone is excited to see what these edge rushers can do. Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith, and Travon Walker are going to play a lot and play well at that. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning stressed that rushers will now be allowed to get upfield and chase after the passer, instead of having to hold contain on the outside.

The interior line could win this game for Georgia. Clemson is expected to rotate their centers depending on the situation, which opens things up for the Bulldogs' defensive tackles.

Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are going to wreak havoc, as per usual. Expect to hear defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s name a lot as well. The sophomore has all of the tools in the world and this could be his opportunity.

Written by Evan Crowell

