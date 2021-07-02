Zamir White Announces Brand

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White has announced his own personal brand, "Chosen One."

In response to the Name, Image, and Likeness bill that went into effect on Thursday, running back Zamir White has founded his own brand, "Chosen One."

White is not the first Bulldogs player to launch his own personal brand. His backfield mate, running back Kendall Milton, announced his own brand known as KM2 on Wednesday.

Milton's website opened on Thursday, and fans have the option to buy merchandise designed by Milton and his team.

Founding a brand presents multiple advantages for a college athlete. The player gets more control over the revenue and can create personal projects that they are passionate about.

These sites will likely expand in the future. Players can do a multitude of things, like auctioning off a game-worn jersey or even sign autographs.

White is entering the last season of his collegiate career. He turned down an opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft to come back to Athens and improve his draft stock.

While many expect Milton to be a feature in the backfield this year, White did make a strong impression in the spring game. He made the first defender miss more often than not and showed signs of improvement.

The Georgia backfield will be loaded this season. Four players could eclipse 450 yards from scrimmage at the running back position.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants to air it out more this season, but he did bring some creative runs into the fold last season.

White will be a major part of the Bulldogs plans going forward, whether he is the lead back or not.

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

