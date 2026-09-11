Georgia Football's Things to Watch vs. Western Kentucky

WHITE OUT

For Georgia Football’s game against Western Kentucky, the No. 2 Dawgs will wear an all-white uniform (helmets, jerseys and pants) for the first time in school history.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Football is 4-0 in an alternate uniforms. That includes games against including wearing black tops against Louisiana in 2016 and Miss. State in 2020. The Dawgs also wore the black tops against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s. Also, to honor the 1980 national championship team, UGA wore white jerseys and red pants in the 2020 season opener at Arkansas.

LAST TIME OUT

Georgia Football smashed Tennessee State 63-3 with Gunner Stockton leading the Bulldogs to five touchdown drives in a row before coming out of the game. But Georgia wasn’t done - beating the weather (101 degrees at kickoff) and the Tigers into the ground. Georgia scored another four touchdowns to close the game out.

Meanwhile Western Kentucky really struggled - losing 49-14 while being punished on the ground. The Hilltoppers gave up 323 yards rushing.

Ryan Puglisi was in the game first, but Ryan Montgomery also played for the Bulldogs. Puglisi threw for 109 yards an a touchdown on 7 of 13 passing. Montgomery only threw the ball twice, but one pass was an explosive 54-yard pass to Jeremy Bell.

Hezekiah Millender also had a throw in the game.

Puglisi needs to firm up his play in order to hold off more opportunities for Montgomery. Smart said all of Georgia’s backup quarterbacks need to continue to develop.

Starter Gunner Stockton said he was happy to watch them all play against Tennessee State last week.

“I think we have one of the best quarterback rooms in the country,” Stockton said. “Not only players, but just the people - who they are. It makes the room fun to go into every day. They all came out and played really good. It was fun, too. Because I was in their shoes not too long ago, so I know how it feels to stay there, get ready thinking you're gonna play. They all did great and they all played winning football.”

CAN UGA EXPLODE AGAIN?

The Bulldogs had 19 so-called explosive plays against Tennessee State. The Tigers managed only one. Nate Frazier’s 48-yard touchdown was the longest run of the day - Montgomery’s touchdown pass was the longest of the day.

But it was the combination of explosive plays from Chauncey Bowens, Jaden Reddell, Talyn Taylor in addition to those two plays that showed the Dawgs might have more firepower than a season ago despite losses to the NFL.