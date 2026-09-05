Georgia Bulldog Postgame Quotes That Matter From Kirby Smart After 60-Point Win Over Tennessee State

Once again the Georgia Bulldogs kick off another football season with a dominant victory. This time is was a 63-3 victory over Tennessee State to get the season started. The Bulldogs totaled 660 yards on defense and scored five consecutive touchdowns to start the game. Meanwhile, their defense continued to dominant. Here are a few interesting comments from Kirby Smart after Georgia's dominant victory.

On Nate Frazier...

"I'm excited for Nate," Smart said. "He's worked really hard. He just hit right where some big holes opened up and he did a nice job being explosive through them. He worked really hard this off-season to earn that, but, those runs sometimes fall on Dwight and then Chauncey, and they all had some good runs. I thought that by committee, that group worked really hard to have a, a good outing today.

Frazier led the way on the ground during Georgia's big victory. The junior got the scoring started with a big 48-yard touchdown run and then followed that up with a 14-yard score. He ended the game with four carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns. He's one of the best backs across the SEC and proved it early to start the season.

On Jaden Reddell...

"Jaden Riddell's an interesting story because he was highly recruited, highly thought of, and came in with a lot of expectations. It didn't happen right away, I'll be honest with you. He wasn't ready to block. He wasn't physically ready. He wasn't mentally ready. It was a shock to go play at this speed, but he never pouted. He never whined. He had opportunities to leave and go places. Everybody does.

He didn't choose them. His mom stood firm. His mom said, "You're gonna stay there. You're gonna out- outwork average, and you're gonna compete." And man, has he flourished. When it comes to development, this guy is the embodiment of development, and he's still getting better. So a lot of credit goes to Coach Harley, a lot of credit goes to his mother, and the most credit goes to him because he works his tail off every day. I still think his best is ahead.

Reddell was a breakout star behind the scenes this spring and throughout fall camp. He's a natural pass-catcher with size, speed, and big-play ability. Reddell had a long touchdown run called back where he broke several tackles on his way to the end-zone. Still, the third-year tight end had a very strong day, catching two passes for 38 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball once for 29 yards.

On the quarterbacks...

"It's great for them. It's really not so much about the development because they get those same reps every day in practice. I think they get better work in practice, honestly. But I'm glad for them and their families and the work they do and all the work they put in that they got to play and see a little bit of a reward for what they do."

Starter Gunner Stockton was terrific, going 15/16 for just over 200 yards and three touchdown passes. He led the Bulldogs to five consecutive touchdown drives to start the game and had comeplete control of the offense. Backup Ryan Puglisi had some up and down throws but looked sharp at times. He ended the day 7/13 for 109 yards and one touchdown. Reserve Ryan Montgomery also shined, going 2/2 for 60 yards and one beautful touchdown pass to Jeremy Bell. Hezekiah Mellinder was 1/1 for 17 yards passing.