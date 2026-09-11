Three Georgia Bulldogs that Could Have a Big Game Against Western Kentucky

Last week, 15 different players caught a pass and 11 recorded at least one carry for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Part of that came from playing and destroying an FCS opponent in Tennessee State. The Dawgs won the game 63-3 and pulled starting quarterback Gunner Stockton out of the contest with a large chunk of the second quarter remaining.

Georgia is over a 40-point favorite against the Hilltoppers this week, just as they were with Tennessee State last weekend. Western Kentucky got routed by Nevada in its season opener. Signs are pointing toward this game being a quick blowout like the last one for the Dawgs.

If that is the case, then we are going to see many Georgia players get run on Saturday. Here are three players that could have a bigger week than they did in the opener:

Lawson Luckie

Lawson Luckie is the old guy in the tight end room as the senior with the most experience, production and playing time. He is one of only two returning targets that have caught a touchdown pass from Stockton prior to this year. In the opening game, he remained the starting tight end, but he was not targeted a single time.

Luckie was pulled off the field early, but all of the other tight ends in the starting rotation were targeted multiple times. Jaden Reddell and Elyiss Williams even found paydirt. Luckie is someone to keep an eye on this week as a candidate to get into the end zone. It won’t be long before the senior leader gets the football again.

Chauncey Bowens

RB1 Nate Frazier stole the show early against Tennessee State. He took his first carry all the way to the house for a 48-yard touchdown run. On the next drive, he ran in his second carry for a 14-yard score. How do you follow up the guy that scored on his first-two touches of the season?

Chauncey Bowens is still clearly the second running back on the depth chart as he was a year ago. He was the second to play and get touches against the Tigers in the opener. He just didn't get the ball very often. In his defense, none of the running backs did. Bowens actually tied with Bo Walker for the most running back touches at five a piece.

I think Bowens could be in line for a touchdown this week or even just a few more carries. He was also targeted on a swing pass from Stockton a week ago. Georgia will preserve Nate Frazier when necessary, and that could mean more work for Bowens this week.

Khamari Brooks

True freshman outside linebacker Khamari Brooks got on the field for the Dawgs defense on its first drive of the game. He and fellow youngsters PJ Dean and Zayden Walker were subbed in on many third down packages.

It was Dean who stole the show for freshmen defenders last week, recording 1.5 sacks, with one of them being fairly viscous. Brooks, however, is clearly getting similar opportunities. Look for him to possibly record his first collegiate sack against Western Kentucky.