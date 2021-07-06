Tykee Smith Named Top 10 Player in 2021

Former West Virginia Mountaineer, now turned Bulldog Tykee Smith, was one of many Bulldogs listed as a top 50 player in college football Monday by ProFootballFocus.

Smith transferred to Georgia this offseason following his sophomore season at West Virginia where he played for new Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. Smith rose to prominence in the top-ranked Mountaineers defense that was one of the best passing defenses in the nation in 2020.

Smith's ranking came in at No. 8 overall, higher than any other Georgia player. This is just the latest example of PFF showing how highly they think of the slot cornerback who will likely translate into the STAR role in Athens. Smith was named a first-team All-American by PFF following the 2020 season, where he was also selected first-team All-Big 12 by the same outlet.

Pro Football Focus had this to say about the Bulldogs defensive back:

"Smith, a three-star recruit of the 2019 class, has recorded the third-best slot coverage grade in the FBS over his true freshman and sophomore seasons while serving as the 'spear' in West Virginia’s defense. Now, he’ll be taking his talents to the Georgia Bulldogs, where he will anchor a secondary that was gutted this past offseason.

"Smith’s 2020 campaign was a sight to behold. He was targeted 38 times in coverage across 10 games and allowed just 110 yards for the season. He did not give up a single explosive pass play of 15 or more yards while making five plays on the ball and forcing 10 passing stops. At 5-foot-10, 198 pounds, Smith is a physical player who shed receiver blocks and blew up screens like clockwork in 2020. He has great eyes in coverage and was never caught off guard. Keep an eye on Smith next season — he’s the real deal."

