Instant Reaction: What Does Tykee Smith Bring to UGA?

It was clear Georgia would be making some type of move in the transfer portal especially at the defensive back position. Sunday night they did exactly that with Tykee Smith.

One thing was clear this offseason for Georgia football if you've been following the storylines, they needed help at defensive back, and bad.

Sunday night, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff added a major key to their defense as former West Virginia defensive back, Tykee Smith announced he'd be transferring to Georgia.

Smith obviously has a history with Georgia's newest addition to the coaching staff in defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. Addae coached Smith for two seasons at West Virginia prior to coming to Athens. During those two years in a Mountaineer uniform, Smith has tallied 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Smith has only started 17 games in his collegiate career but is quickly becoming one of the most respected defenders in the game.

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

Immediately he adds quality depth to a defensive back room that saw six players from last year's roster depart. It's an extremely thin unit and not only does Smith provide a starting-caliber defensive back, he adds a level of versatility that was desperately needed for this football team headed into 2021.

According to sources, Smith fits the mold at STAR for Georgia moving forward, but is versatile to play safety if need be. He will immediately compete with Latavious Brini, Javon Bullard, and others at the STAR position this fall when he is allowed to get on the practice field for the first time as a Georgia Bulldog.

