Georgia currently has 47 former players on NFL rosters as training camps across the league continue to heat up. 12 of those 47 players were members of the 2019 Georgia team just a year ago and are partaking in their first training camp, and one of them is already turning heads and running with the first unit.

Solomon Kindley was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and according to several reports, he's looking at a legitimate chance to start this fall for AFC East football team.

Kindley has been working as the starting right guard at the beginning of training camp and veteran center, Ted Karras had some great things to say about the former Georgia Bulldog:

"It's been great to play next to him. He works really hard and he's always trying to do the right thing. You know, he's a great guy to have in the room, he's a cool dude and he really works hard. And we are going to need him to work hard. He's a very good football player and I'm excited every time I get to go into battle with him."

It's still extremely early in training camp, and Kindley will have to continue to compete to win the job, but as he told local reporters, competing is nothing new to him:

"To be honest, I had to compete my whole life. I had to compete to get here and that’s what drives me right now. At Georgia, I had to compete. In high school, I had to compete. I feel like if there’s nobody competing with you or pushing you, you aren’t going to bring out the best in you, so competition is what everybody needs on every team at any position or in any aspect of life, to be honest.”

Kindley played in 41 games after redshirting his freshman season in Athens, starting in 32 of those contests for Georgia. After entering Georgia as a "just a three-star" prospect, Kindley cemented himself as an NFL caliber football player, making the freshman All-SEC team in 2017, then manning down the left guard position alongside his roommate and friend, Andrew Thomas.

The Georgia fanbase might have been surprised to see him declare for the NFL draft considering he had a season of eligibility left in Athens, but with a third-round draft selection and an early opportunity at playing time for the Dolphins, his decision to leave early is paying dividends.