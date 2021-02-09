Roster Update - Georgia Has Space, Smart Getting Creative?

With 20 players leaving via either the NFL Draft or Transfer, along with additional space created by the NCAA, Georgia has room on its roster.

Counting scholarship numbers on any NCAA Division 1 football roster has always been an inexact science. Sure, there's the hard cap of 85 scholarships per men's football program, but how coaches go about managing that limit is an in-house decision.

The simplest way? Just count the outgoing players on the roster from the previous year.

Transfers

QB, D'Wan Mathis

DB, Prather Hudson

OLB, Jermaine Johnson

WR, Matt Landers

WR, Trey Blount

OL, Netori Johnson

Total: 6

Off to the NFL/Graduated

OG, Ben Cleveland

CB, DJ Daniel

LB, Monty Rice

TE, Tre' McKitty

DB, Mark Webb

DE, Malik Herring

S, Richard LeCounte

OL, Trey Hill

OLB, Azeez Ojulari

CB, Tyson Campbell

CB, Eric Stokes

LB, Nate McBride

OLB, Walter Grant

OL, Daniel Gothard

Total: 14

So there are 20 available spots right there. Now, Georgia signed 20 guys exactly in the 2021 class, right? So, that's great roster management in any normal year. Though, this isn't any normal year.

The NCAA provided an additional year of eligibility, and the seniors that elect to take them up on "don't count on the total scholarship cap of 85." However, there's a caveat that additional scholarship space doesn't open up until the fall semester begins.

What does this mean for Georgia?

Seniors coming back:

OL, Justin Shaeffer

DL, Devonte Wyatt

WR, Demetris Robertson

DL, Julian Rochester

That's four scholarships that were accounted for during 2020, that are returning in 2021 free of charge, but not until August.

Georgia's got at least one free scholarship available now, that's evident by them extended an LOI to Terrion Arnold before the traditional signing window last week. And come August, they will have an additional four, so what do they do with them or do they even use them?

Transfer Portal

We here at Dawgs Daily believe that Georgia will likely continue to be patient here. It seems as if we are in a day and age where players could enter the portal at any time, and they like the young talent that they have at positions of need like defensive back. However, space is there if they feel the right impact player becomes available.

Getting Creative

Head coach Kirby Smart said in a recent interview with 680 The Fan, that he's going to have to start "getting creative" with the way he manages his roster, becoming more innovative. And here's my theory...

Smart values great young players coming out of high school more than he does a transfer player. Additionally, he's just watched 16 of 20 signees enroll a semester early, but that's standard almost nowadays.

Getting creative is convincing young players to reclassify and coming to your school a year early. The way I see it, Georgia has space on their roster to add a top-ranked recruit — or recruits — and have them work to graduate an extra semester early. After all, most of these kids are already graduating in December of their senior year to be on campus by January.

It's not foreign either, Smart wouldn't be reinventing the wheel. After all, Dan Mullen did it with DB, Kamar Wilcoxon this past season. Mack Brown did it with CB, Tony Grimes. Heck, it's not even foreign to the Georgia roster, JT Daniels reclassified.

However, reinventing the wheel would be multiple reclass enrollees. Perhaps Kirby continues to call his shot in terms of "getting creative."

Or perhaps, he doesn't use them at all in order to avoid a scholarship log jam in terms of the future room available on the roster.

You may also like

Terrion Arnold Explains Decision To Attend Alabama

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.