Spring Position Review: Running Back

Georgia Football will feature the running backs in the passing game more often in 2021, but that won't take away from the Bulldog's running game.

Georgia Football's transition to a pass-first offense won't come at the expense of the running backs. On the contrary, this change should positively impact the running game, and the backs will become a bigger part of the Bulldog offense.

For starters, the Bulldogs are going to spread defenses out, leading to more running room for the backs. Secondly, all of Georgia's running backs are going to contribute in the passing game, not just the "gadget backs." That last fact was obvious in the G-Day Game as running backs accounted for 22 catches and 166 yards.

Bellcow Back

RB1: Zamir White

RB2: Kendall Milton

RB3: Daijun Edwards

White will receive the majority of the carries early in the season. He's the most experienced "bellcow" back in his third year on the active roster. White is close to becoming the player Georgia signed in 2017. Two ACL tears took away his agility and made him just a power back.

That agility started to return last season, and he flashed even more of it during the G-Day Game. He'll have plenty of chances to put his regained agility to use this year as Georgia starts using him in the passing game more often.

Milton is perhaps Georgia's most purely talented running back. Don't be surprised if Milton matches White's production on the ground. He has better vision behind the line of scrimmage than White and he navigates the traffic better as well.

Edwards is going to be a factor this year. He ended 2020 with 218 yards as a fifth-string running back playing mostly in blowouts. He isn't Georgia's most talented running back, but he's a workhorse and he's a tough, powerful runner.

Gadget Back

RB1: James Cook

RB2: Kenny McIntosh

Cook and McIntosh have larger roles in the passing game than their bellcow teammates. Cook is a capable vertical threat and Monken has numerous plays designed to put him in favorable match-ups. McIntosh mirrors Cook on short and intermediate routes, but he's a better rushing threat. Georgia can't go wrong with either.

