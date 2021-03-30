STOCK UP: Players Making Waves Through Two Weeks

Georgia football is halfway through spring practices. There's a buzz around several players on the team and their potential for the 2021 season. Here are four players whose stock has soared after two weeks back on the field.

J.T. Daniels - Quarterback

How could J.T. Daniels's stock possibly get any higher? Head coach Kirby Smart's recent comments about Daniels holds the answer. Smart told 680 The Fan "it's JT's job." Smart went on to say "[Daniels] is really on top of it, he's doing a good job in our offense."

There's also word from sources within the program that describe Daniels as a lightning rod of energy and enthusiasm. The redshirt junior has taken ownership of a leadership role on the Georgia football team. The confidence Daniels has in himself and his receivers are already well documented, but clearly, he displays that confidence outside of the public eye.

Carson Beck has a similar positive vibe surrounding the work he's done this offseason. He's played well through the early part of practice. Brock Vandagriff has been a full participant and has flashed as well.

Jermaine Burton - Wide Receiver

Unfortunately, the increase of Burton's stock comes at the expense of George Pickens who tore his ACL last Wednesday. But if any young receiver is capable of supplanting Pickens, it's Burton. He's already arguably the most talented receiver on Georgia's team, capable of making plays in almost every way imaginable.

Adam Anderson - Whatever the situation calls for

Anderson's role on Georgia's defense will increase exponentially this year. Smart said Anderson is "not a normal outside backer," going on to say the senior will also play a nickel-star role on Georgia's defense. Anderson's versatility allows Georgia to settle back into a 3-4 base defense. Smart went as far as saying Anderson gives them a "luxury" in that regard.

Anderson was already expected to play a big role in Georgia's defense this season as a leading edge rusher. But what Smart revealed shows that Anderson's role is larger than anyone could have fathomed.

Travon Walker - Defensive End

According to Smart, Walker's working to fill the shoes of two-star defensive players from the 2020 defense. Walker is replacing Malik Herring as the starting defensive end, but he's also filling a void left by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. With Anderson playing as a STAR on most downs, Walker becomes the edge-rusher on one side of the defense.

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without Pickens

What Did Georgia Land with Jalon Walker?

