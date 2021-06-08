Strengths and Weaknesses in Arik Gilbert's Game

Arik Gilbert added his name to Georgia Football's elite list of offensive weapons when he committed to the Bulldogs last Tuesday.

Georgia Football bolstered its offense last week by signing athlete Arik Gilbert from the transfer portal.

Gilbert played tight end at LSU, but Georgia plans on moving him to slot receiver to better suit his athletic profile. Speaking of that profile, here's a quick rundown of his strengths and weaknesses upon arriving in Athens.

Strengths

Physical mismatch

The first strength is obvious; Gilbert is a big dude. He's 6-5 and he'll likely weigh around 235-240 lbs. when the 2021 season begins. Despite the large frame, Gilbert is actually a fantastic athlete. He's fast, agile and a good jumper.

Best of all, Gilbert knows how to use his size. He keeps his body between the ball and the defender, ensuring only he has a chance to make the catch. After the catch, Gilbert uses his physical traits to gain extra yards. Defenses aren't going to stop Gilbert with just one player. Defenses will need three or more guys to bring Gilbert down every time he gets the ball and he'll probably truck someone before he hits the turf.

When he's not running routes, Gilbert is also a capable blocker. It's not exactly a strength at this moment, but he gives effort. Gilbert attacks defenders and does his best to keep them from impacting running plays.

Understanding of coverages

Throw away whatever assumptions you have about Gilbert's intelligence based on his academics, the man has a high football IQ. That is most evident in his understanding of coverages.

Gilbert is very aware of his surroundings when running routes. That's the first thing you'll notice when he runs against zone coverage. He finds open space, paces his routes based on where defenders are standing, and breaks away from his route to avoid zones.

Weaknesses

Body Catcher At Times

If Gilbert has one glaring weakness, it's a tendency to catch passes off his body. On shorter and intermediate routes he'll often turn towards the quarterback so he can cradle passes. This is because he doesn't have great hands, or because he doesn't trust his hands.

He had a low sample size of drops at LSU, but one against Arkansas really stands out. He ran a good seam route to get wide open behind the defense. His quarterback delivered an accurate pass in stride, but Gilbert let the ball bounce off his hands. This will no doubt be something Gilbert works on when he gets on the practice field at Georgia.

For a more detailed breakdown of Arik Gilbert's game, check out Brooks Austin's full review of Gilbert on YouTube.

