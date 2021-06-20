Former Bulldogs Teaming Up in the NFL?

Former Bulldogs Todd Gurley and Justin Houston are both NFL free agents this offseason and are looking for teams.

Jack Browne of TheScore.com recently published an article trying to predict new teams for the two Bulldog NFL veterans. Both Todd Gurley and Justin Houston finished up the 2020 season and entered free agency this offseason.

Gurley, the former Bulldogs star running back, has seen a fall from the high numbers he put up in the early days of his NFL career with the now LA Rams. Gurley was once the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, where he rushed for 1305 yards.

Gurley would only rush for over a thousand yards one more time following his 2017 season. However, in 2018 Gurley rushed for over 1200 yards, which would be the last time the Georgia Bulldogs would break through the thousand yards rushing milestone.

After issues with his knees in the latter days of his career with the Rams, he would sign with the Falcons in 2020 and manage to rush for 678 yards. Browne believes "Gurley could still be a valuable asset to a team that can set its expectations based on who he is now rather than who he used to be."



After meeting with the Lions and Ravens, Browne predicts Gurley will land in Baltimore instead of teaming up with fellow Bulldog D'Andre Swift in Detriot.

The four-time pro-bowl edge rusher Justin Houston is now 32 years old and is likely moving into the latter stages of his professional career. After the Colts drafted rookie Kwity Paye out of Michigan, Browne points out it is unlikely he returns to the Colts.

Yet the market could still be out there for a veteran edge rusher in Houston who has had a successful career to this point. Houston visited the Ravens, and there is thought to be mutual interest between the Ravens and the former Bulldog.

While their times in Athens are over, the Bulldog faithful would love to see the two former Bulldogs team-up.