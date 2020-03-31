Georgia Football: Three Bulldogs in Todd McShay's Two Round NFL Mock Draft

With the dust from NFL free agency finally settled, NFL teams now have a much clearer picture in terms of what they will ultimately need in year's NFL Draft.

So, with several big named free agents on the move and in new cities, it's changed a lot of what will likely happen in next month's draft.

In the latest two-round mock draft, ESPN Draft Analyst, Todd McShay has three former Georgia Bulldogs going in the first two rounds. And though Andrew Thomas and D'Andre Swift have been virtual locks to be in these first two rounds, a new face has emerged in the back end of the second round.

You will also notice that the landing spots for two of these Bulldogs are identical to the 2020 NFL Mock Draft - Georgia Bulldog Edition that we completed a few days prior.

15. Denver Broncos - Andrew Thomas, OT

After being the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett Bolles has been nothing more than a turnstile at the left tackle position for the Denver Broncos. In fact, in 34 career NFL games, he's been flagged for holding 26 times. Though he's had just three seasons in the NFL, the Broncos are running out of time especially when you consider they seem to have found their future at quarterback in Drew Lock.

Thomas has ranged anywhere from the 10th pick with the Cleveland Browns to here at the 15th pick with Denver.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - D'Andre Swift, RB

This is exactly where we had Swift landing in our mock draft here on the Bulldog Maven as well. The offense for Kansas City has an embarrassment of riches at almost every offensive position except for running back. And without the financial flexibility to bring one in via free agency, the NFL Draft is about the only avenue for them to find a back as talented as D'Andre Swift.

As McShay mentions in his article, with teams in need of a running back like Miami picking multiple times in the first round prior to Kansas City, combined with the fact that Swift is a Top-20 player on most big boards, he may not last until 32 overall.

OT, Isaiah Wilson

61. Tennessee Titans - Isaiah Wilson, OT

McShay has Wilson landing here with the Titans for similar reasons as we did. With the combination of the tackle market in this year's draft likely having gone dry by the late second round, a player of Wilson's caliber will be in high demand earlier than typically expected.

Add on top of that the fact that Tennessee lost their right tackle, Jack Conklin in free agency and you've got a perfect match. Though this would be much more than a need for the Titans, Wilson fits their run-heavy scheme perfectly.

