The Browns have agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with offensive tackle Jack Conklin on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Titans offensive lineman will earn $30 million guaranteed, per Schefter. He is reportedly slated to earn $20 million in 2020.

Conklin was selected by the Titans with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The Michigan State product made 57 starts in four seasons with the Titans, and he was named an All-Pro as a rookie.

The signing of Conklin marks Cleveland's second significant addition this offseason. The Browns acquired tight end Austin Hooper in a trade with the Falcons on Monday, and Cleveland will reportedly make him the highest-paid tight end in football, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland enters 2020 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2002. The Browns finished third in the AFC North in 2019 at 6–10.