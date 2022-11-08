Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson

Georgia has become accustomed to playing against familiar faces already this season. In the Florida game alone, two former Georgia players were lined up in the opposition's colors against the Bulldogs in the form of Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox.

As the NCAA Transfer Portal becomes more and more active in college football, this will be something that coaching staff and fanbases alike will have to become used to. Georgia sees yet another familiar face this weekend when they head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Former Georgia receiver Justin Robinson is currently on Leach's roster with plenty of opportunity to catch the football. Leach's Bulldogs have thrown the football 444 time this season, with 15 of those passes being caught by Justin Robinson for a total of 154 yards and 1 touchdown.

Here's a blurb from the 2020 signing day when Robinson officially became a Georgia Bulldog.

Robinson is impressive - even before you see him play - with the measurables of standing 6'4" and weighing in at 210 pounds. Once the ball is kicked off and you immediately notice not only the athleticism and body control that he displays but also a toughness. In addition to special teams, Robinson played the safety position on defense for ELCA and this is where he made his biggest contribution in the State Championship this past Friday. Robinson is physical in how he plays the game in general and that style of play will lend itself useful to the grind that is the SEC.

Now, Robinson is the ninth leading receiver with Mississippi State. His 15 catches for 154 yards would place him currently 7th on the roster in receptions for Georgia, and 8th in total yardage. Georgia certainly hasn't spread the ball around as much as Mississippi State has this season. Leach's Bulldogs have 11 players with at least ten catches on the season. Georgia on the other hand has just 8, due in large part to the 146 extra passing attempts Will Rogers has as compared to Stetson Bennett.

