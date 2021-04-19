Todd Monken Showed His Cards, TE's Will Be Featured

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn't overplay his hand on G-Day, but did show that he plans to use 12 personnel to create mismatches.

Georgia Football made sure not to show opposing teams too much on G-Day. However, offensive coordinator Todd Monken did show the public a key component of the offense: passing in 12 personnel.

Two tight end sets, otherwise known as 12 personnel, have become increasingly popular over the last few years. The grouping features one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers.

Georgia used 12 personnel at times last season but will use it much more often this year and with more variety. It now has two uber-talented tight ends in Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers and wants them on the field at the same time.

Washington played as a true freshman and came on strong towards the end of the year. He ended the season with seven catches for 166 yards.

Washington is the most physically gifted tight end in the SEC this season. He stands 6-8 and weighs in at 280 lbs. Washington doesn't carry any bad weight and looks extremely healthy living near 300 lbs. He will make this offense extremely explosive out of 12 personnel because he has a wide receiver's skill set in an NBA center's body.

The Bulldogs won't strictly use Washington as an in-line tight end in these sets. There are sets featuring Washington in the slot and out wide. His 51-yard catch early in the G-Day Game came on a play where he lined up wide.

Brock Bowers also drew attention in the G-Day Game. He played well in camp and made a number of plays with the second-team offense. Bowers provides more versatility to this offense. While he isn't the blocker Darnell is at this point he holds his own in the run game off of effort.

He can play in the slot, out wide, or in-line. Again, Bowers will line up in-line for the majority of his snaps, but playing there exclusively would minimize his talents.

Junior John Fitzpatrick will also play a major role this year. He may lose snaps to Washington and Bowers, but he provides a level of consistency that perhaps the younger players may not be able to provide at this point in time.

Fitzpatrick is also the leader of this tight end group and will help the young tight ends along as they continue to learn the college game.

Two tight end sets won't solve all of Georgia's problems this fall but it will help. Georgia's quarterbacks frequently targeted the tight end group both last season and in Saturday's scrimmage.

