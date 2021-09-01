Georgia Head Trainer Tests Positive for COVID

Georgia's head athletic trainer Ron Courson has tested positive for COVID DawgsDaily has confirmed, as first reported by AJC.com.

The positive test was a result of the most recent testing that was done in-house at the University.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no Georgia player has reported having shown any type of symptoms or having been in COVID protocol. However, contact tracing is still an issue, or at least could be considering how often Courson is in contact with players.

Under the newly instated COVID protocols from the SEC, fully vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic are not required to quarantine after exposure to the virus. However, unvaccinated athletes and staff are still subject to quarantine requirements.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reported last week that Georgia's roster is at least 90% vaccinated, therefore it's not too much of a concern, however, it is not known who the 10% unvaccinated are.

This is Georgia's first real scare of the 2021 season when it comes to COVID. Under the new SEC protocols, if a team is unable to play, the game will not be rescheduled, it will be forfeited.

Courson was a person praised by Kirby Smart and many others for his impact on the 2020 season. Many close to the program believe had it not been for Ron Courson's impactfulness and decision making in 2020, there may not have been a season.

"We are above 90% [vaccinations]. Ron [Courson] and his staff have done a tremendous job making sure that guys feel comfortable getting the vaccination. We feel really comfortable with where we are. My goal is always to be 100%, because I think that it is the safest thing for our players. In terms of 'back-to-normal,' I would not say it is back-to-normal, because it is not exactly normal." - Kirby Smart on Ron Courson and Vaccination among UGA

