Upperclassmen Who'll Finally Breakout in 2021

Georgia has become a recruiting juggernaut, but not every recruit shines as freshmen. Some recruits needs a year or two before their breakout years.

As with any recruiting class, new signees get all of the attention throughout the offseason.

However, there are a few studs from Georgia football's last few recruiting classes who have yet to have their breakout seasons. With a few years in head coach Kirby Smart's system and experience against SEC opponents, these players are primed for success in 2021.

2019 Class

Rian Davis - linebacker

Georgia is incredibly deep at linebacker. The position is led by a group of experienced veterans and there are a pair of highly-touted signees joining the mix. But the name to really keep an eye on is Rian Davis.

He was one of Georgia's biggest signees in 2019, but a knee injury prompted him to redshirt his first year on campus. Davis spent 2020 playing mostly on special teams. With Monty Rice leaving, there is an opportunity for Davis as a key backup at linebacker, maintaining a four-man rotation at the position.

Davis certainly has the talent to compete. Judging his high school tape, he certainly looks the part to play linebacker in Georgia's system. Davis is a solid run-stuffer with an ability to move sideline-to-sideline to make stops.

2018 Class

John FitzPatrick - tight end

If you read the sophomore breakout list, you know there was some debate as to Darnell Washington's inclusion. That same debate applies to fellow tight end John FitzPatrick.

Yes, FitzPatrick seldom left the field in 2020, but he only caught 10 passes for 95 yards. FitzPatrick is a solid blocker, but he'll be an underrated member of Georgia's passing attack in 2021. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will use FitzPatrick as more of an h-back. He'll occasionally be a primary target, but a lot of his catches will come as a check down snuck out of the backfield.

2017 Class

Latavious Brini - defensive back

Are you tired of us talking about Latavious Brini yet? Well too bad. The redshirt senior might be a late bloomer, but his breakout year couldn't come at a better time. Georgia desperately needs a defensive back to step up this season and the value of having a fifth-year player like Brini in the lineup can't be overstated.

The case for 2021 being Brini's year comes from his impressive Peach Bowl performance where he was constantly around the ball making stops. He was especially integral in shutting down Cincinnati's short and screen passes.

