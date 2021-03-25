Tykee Smith Enters Transfer Portal, Potential Fit at UGA

One of the best defensive backs in the nation is on the market, and he has a connection to Georgia football's new defensive backs coach.

All-American safety Tykee Smith entered the transfer portal Wednesday night and that is big news for Georgia football.

Smith, a starter of 17 games in Morgantown, entered the portal via a Twitter post-Wednesday night.

His departure is a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-American teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

West Virginia's loss could be Georgia's gain this offseason. The Bulldogs have already poached West Virginia once since the season ended when they hired WVU cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae on January 27. Smith's close connection with Addae might play a role in his transfer decision.

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under Addae's tutelage. In two seasons in West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He adds four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

It's no secret that Georgia lacks experience in the defensive backfield. Six prominent defensive backs from 2020 departed the program in the offseason. None of the DBs competing for playing time this spring have started more than 10 games, most have rarely played outside of special teams.

You May Also Like

Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Tyler Simmons Signed by Steelers

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.