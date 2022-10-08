What to Expect: Georgia vs Auburn

How do you prepare for the identity of a football team that doesn't truly know its own?

That's the task at hand for this Georgia Football staff this week as they prepared for Auburn. This is a Tigers football team that, with a quarterback change, came a total offensive revamp. What was an under-center, I-formation football team the first year and a half under Bryan Harsin has now morphed into a pistol-based spread football team.

Defensively, Auburn is perhaps one of the older football teams in the SEC. They currently have 11 seniors on their two deep. That's half of their contributing defensive players being seniors or super seniors. This is a unit that's seen and played a ton of football.

Offense

Over the last three games, Auburn has averaged 12 quarterback runs per game, with about half of those being traditional scrambles and quarterback sacks, the others being traditional quarterback runs. Robby Ashford is a threat to take off at any point in time, but he also has a tendency to hold on to the football, already having been sacked 8.0 times in three games.

You will be seeing a lot of pistol formation on Saturday, with an offense that features jet motion, 2-running back formations, and a quarterback run game highly involved.

This is an Auburn offense that's struggled to protect the football, turning it over 12 times in four games this season — they managed to remain turnover-free against Missouri.

Defense

As we've already mentioned, this is an Auburn defense that's extremely experienced. However, they've received the blunt end of things with regard to field position. They aren't a bad defense by any standards. They can control the line of scrimmage, with three-year starters at nose tackle, defensive tackle, and EDGE.

The one thing film study reveals that Todd Monken will likely take advantage of is the fact that Auburn doesn't do a bunch of disgues. What they line up in, that's what they are playing. This should allow Georgia to dissect things presnap. With a coordinator in year three, and a sixth-year quarterback comfortable with the offense, Georgia can play confidently and fast.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN