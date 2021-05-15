Former UGA WR, Tommy Bush Has a New Home

Former Georgia wide-out sophomore Tommy Bush announced via Twitter that he will be committing to North Texas to continue his college football career.

The former four-star receiver out of Schertz, Texas, ranked as the number 37th wide receiver prospect, placing him 196th overall nationally. Bush was an exciting receiver prospect coming out of Texas with a 6-foot-5 frame.

Once arriving in Athens, injuries keep the former four-star off the field. Bush saw action in two games as a true freshman in 2018, allowing him to take a redshirt. As a redshirt freshman, he caught a 1-yard reception against Georgia Tech in what would become his last game as a Bulldog.

Tommy would miss all of the 2020 season with an injury. The injuries added up in his time in Athens, preventing him from seeing the field too often. Bush finished his Georgia career with his degree and intends on pursuing his Masters's degree at North Texas.

Bush's Statement:

I would like to thank Coach Smart and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play and develop here. I would like to thank the medical and training staff for taking care of me. The degree I achieved from the University of Georgia is second to none. My teammates will forever be my brothers on and off the field. With that being said, I have decided to pursue my Masters Degree and continue playing football at the University of North Texas.

