Georgia Has Found The Formula To Winning With Daniels Sidelined

Quarterback JT Daniels has already missed time with an oblique injury, and if he can't suit up for Auburn, the Bulldogs have proven that they can win without him.

While Georgia fans want to see quarterback JT Daniels trot onto the field against Auburn, there is a distinct possibility he could be sidelined. If this is the case, Georgia has already found a formula to win without him.

Head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Monday morning and was asked about Daniels' status in the lead up to Auburn. He was very noncommittal and stressed that they are moving day-to-day with Daniels.

"JT Daniels has to rest and recovery and try to heal. He's not going to do much today in terms of throwing."

The Bulldogs need Daniels moving forward if they hope to achieve their national title aspirations. However, they can still go into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeat Auburn on Saturday without him.

Georgia blew out No. 8 Arkansas by playing elite defense and establishing the running game. The offensive line created ample space for the backs, and the defense had a solution for everything the Razorbacks threw at them.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has proven he's more than serviceable, but Georgia is better when he doesn't have to do too much. When Bennett can operate within the confines of Georgia's offense, he is actually quite good.

He does leave things to be desired off-script, which is why Georgia kept him in rhythm against Arkansas and ensured that he did not have to create plays. Bennett threw eleven passes against Arkansas, and Georgia still won going away.

The offensive line needed to step up against the Razorbacks, and that they did. The group had been inconsistent all year, but they dominated the line of scrimmage on Saturday. Georgia ran the ball 56 times for 273 yards, by far their best effort of the season.

And they managed this performance without a singular rusher eclipsing 100 yards. The prominent running game allowed the Bulldogs to hold the ball for over 36 minutes of game time, leaving Arkansas no room to catch up.

This defense may be the single best unit in college football, and they should be up to the task against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. The Tigers have had a solid start to the season but haven't played anyone near Georgia's caliber defensively.

Georgia would have been severely hamstrung in past seasons without their starting quarterback, but they now have the personnel on both sides to take out most teams in the country, with or without Daniels.

