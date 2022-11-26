Skip to main content

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

As the Georgia Bulldogs look to complete an undefeated regular season, we bring you the final injury report for the rivalry matchup with Georgia Tech.

The University of Georgia is a 37.0-point favorite on Saturday afternoon against the in-state rival Georgia Tech. With a win, Georgia will have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in program history. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks to improve his record to (6-1) against the Yellow Jackets, with the only loss coming in Smart's first season as head coach in Athens. 

The Bulldogs are a relatively healthy football team at this point in the season, though they have lost a few starters on the defensive end for the season. Seniors Dan Jackson and Nolan Smith will not return in 2022 after having season-ending surgery. 

Apart from that, Georgia's starters finding themselves on the injury report are either dealing with nagging injuries from previous contests or fighting through season-long nagging injuries, as is the case with WR Adonai Mitchell. 

Smart updated the status of several key players on Monday: 

On Tate Ratledge:

"Tate had a shoulder subluxation, he probably could have gone but he didn't feel comfortable and we gave Devin Willock and the chance to play."

On Adonai Mitchell:

"AD was similar last week to the way that he was in previous weeks. He was able to reach some speeds and do some running but he wasn't able to practice with the team. And that's the goal." 

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 11/25

  • Javon Bullard, DB (IN) - Bullard traveled and played against Kentucky
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (Limited) - Ratledge traveled but did not play against Kentucky
  • Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
  • Amarius Mims, OL (IN) - Mims returned to action in full against Kentucky.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last two weeks.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (OUT) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, or Kentucky.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

