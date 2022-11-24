Clean, Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia vs Georgia Tech Trivia
See how much you really know about the storied rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets!
No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0) and Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4) will renew Clean, Old Fashioned Hate on Saturday. The Dawgs have dominated the series in recent history, but there was a time in the mid-1900's that the Yellow Jackets ran the rivalry.
Think you're a Georgia-Georgia Tech expert? Test your knowledge with a little trivia from the series.
Questions
- What is the name of the trophy awarded to the winner of the game?
- Which head coach owns the longest win streak in the rivalry’s history (8 games)
- Georgia and Georgia Tech were two of the original thirteen charter schools of the Southeastern Conference. Who were the other eleven?
- Who caught the game-winning touchdown pass, and subsequent two-point conversion, from Matthew Stafford in Georgia’s 15-12 win in 2006?
- Which two running backs combined for 343 yards on the ground in Georgia’s upset 30-24 win over #7 Georgia Tech.
- Which Georgia Tech quarterback famously threw the ball away on 4th down, down 6 with :32 left in the game?
- When was the last time Georgia Tech beat Georgia in Atlanta?
- Which freshman quarterback came off the bench to help Georgia win 29-28 in 1978, rallying from a 20-point deficit?
- Which Georgia quarterback has thrown the most touchdown passes against Georgia Tech in a game?
- This quarterback threw for 415 yards, a Georgia record against Tech, in 1997.
- This player holds Georgia’s single-game record for tackles. The 26(!) tackles came against Georgia Tech.
Answers
- The Governor's Cup
- Bobby Dodd (1949-1956)
- Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Sewanee: The University of the South, and Tulane.
- Mohamed Massaquoi
- Caleb King and Washuan Ealey
- Reggie Ball
- 1999. Georgia has won 11-consecutive games at Georgia Tech
- Buck Belue
- Matthew Stafford (5) - 2008
- Mike Bobo
- Knox Culpepper
