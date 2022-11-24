Skip to main content

Clean, Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia vs Georgia Tech Trivia

See how much you really know about the storied rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets!

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0) and Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4) will renew Clean, Old Fashioned Hate on Saturday. The Dawgs have dominated the series in recent history, but there was a time in the mid-1900's that the Yellow Jackets ran the rivalry.

Think you're a Georgia-Georgia Tech expert? Test your knowledge with a little trivia from the series.  

Questions

  1. What is the name of the trophy awarded to the winner of the game?
  2. Which head coach owns the longest win streak in the rivalry’s history (8 games)
  3. Georgia and Georgia Tech were two of the original thirteen charter schools of the Southeastern Conference. Who were the other eleven?
  4. Who caught the game-winning touchdown pass, and subsequent two-point conversion, from Matthew Stafford in Georgia’s 15-12 win in 2006?
  5. Which two running backs combined for 343 yards on the ground in Georgia’s upset 30-24 win over #7 Georgia Tech.
  6. Which Georgia Tech quarterback famously threw the ball away on 4th down, down 6 with :32 left in the game?
  7. When was the last time Georgia Tech beat Georgia in Atlanta?
  8. Which freshman quarterback came off the bench to help Georgia win 29-28 in 1978, rallying from a 20-point deficit?
  9. Which Georgia quarterback has thrown the most touchdown passes against Georgia Tech in a game?
  10. This quarterback threw for 415 yards, a Georgia record against Tech, in 1997.
  11. This player holds Georgia’s single-game record for tackles. The 26(!) tackles came against Georgia Tech.

Answers

  1. The Governor's Cup
  2. Bobby Dodd (1949-1956)
  3. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Sewanee: The University of the South, and Tulane.
  4. Mohamed Massaquoi
  5. Caleb King and Washuan Ealey
  6. Reggie Ball
  7. 1999. Georgia has won 11-consecutive games at Georgia Tech
  8. Buck Belue
  9. Matthew Stafford (5) - 2008
  10. Mike Bobo
  11. Knox Culpepper

