September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Final Injury Report - Who's In, Who's Out?

Georgia is favored by 35.5 points against a (1-2) Vanderbilt football team that's in the midst of yet another rebuild. Here's the final injury report.
Author:
Publish date:

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores and they are on the verge of getting healthy for the first time all season. 

It's a week four matchup in which Georgia is favored by 35.5 points against a (1-2) Vanderbilt football team that's in the midst of yet another rebuild. 

With JT Daniels set for his third start of the season, his second in a row, things seem as if he's fully healed from an oblique injury that had been bothering him dating back to fall camp. 

As for his weapons, tight end, Darnell Washington is not expected to play on Saturday according to sources, next week seems more plausible on that front. He will however have Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock in the mix at the wide receiver position. Though it's expected that Ladd McConkey will get the majority of those reps in the slot. 

Arian Smith on the other hand is still dealing with a lower-leg contusion that he suffered against UAB. It kept him out of the South Carolina game, and it will likely keep him limited in Saturday's matchup. 

Defensive back Tykee Smith is still out, like Washington, expect to see him work his way back into the lineup against Arkansas next week. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
  • QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210911_mlm_fb_UAB_0597-L
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out

19 seconds ago
87C2013F-0A85-4FAB-B93B-6A7996F2452B
News

Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

4 hours ago
91DF6A3A-18A0-4150-BE69-3CFEE2ACBE80
News

Georgia Fans Week 4 Viewing Schedule, What and How to Watch

6 hours ago
F271BC36-DB08-40B9-801E-9063202FA9F4
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

8 hours ago
USATSI_16783564
News

LATEST: Georgia Becoming a Front Runner for Arch Manning

Sep 23, 2021
76B72635-39AB-45A5-BBCA-4AFA3B5573DC
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Set to Commit Friday - What You Need to Know

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_13293546
News

What the Numbers Tell Us About UGA vs Vandy

Sep 23, 2021
210918_AJW_FB_SC_1243-L
News

REPORT: Jalen Kimber Out for Remainder of Season

Sep 23, 2021