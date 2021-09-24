Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out

Georgia is favored by 35.5 points against a (1-2) Vanderbilt football team that's in the midst of yet another rebuild. Here's the final injury report.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores and they are on the verge of getting healthy for the first time all season.

With JT Daniels set for his third start of the season, his second in a row, things seem as if he's fully healed from an oblique injury that had been bothering him dating back to fall camp.

As for his weapons, tight end, Darnell Washington is not expected to play on Saturday according to sources, next week seems more plausible on that front. He will however have Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock in the mix at the wide receiver position. Though it's expected that Ladd McConkey will get the majority of those reps in the slot.

Arian Smith on the other hand is still dealing with a lower-leg contusion that he suffered against UAB. It kept him out of the South Carolina game, and it will likely keep him limited in Saturday's matchup.

Defensive back Tykee Smith is still out, like Washington, expect to see him work his way back into the lineup against Arkansas next week.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN

QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

