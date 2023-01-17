Skip to main content

Georgia vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to improve to 14-4 as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats tonight in Lexington

The Georgia Bulldogs will have their hands full tonight as they look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats on their home court. This will be the 156th meeting between these two teams in a series that Kentucky has dominated 130-25. Georgia has defeated Kentucky in Lexington just twice in the past 20 years.  

After 3 unsuccessful attempts, the Bulldogs won their 1st game on the road this Saturday when they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 62-58 in Oxford. Georgia guard Kario Oquendo played hero for the Dawgs as his 15 second half points gave the Bulldogs a lead in the final minutes of the game. 

It will likely take another heroic performance for the Dawgs to win tonight. As it stands right now, ESPN gives Georgia just a 14.6% chance to win and are currently 11 point underdogs according to numerous sports books.

The Wildcats are led by a quartet of scorers as 4 out of 5 of their starters average over 10 points a game. Senior forward, Oscar Tshiebwe is currently averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 13.1 rebounds (both which lead the team). Gaurds Carson Wallace and Antonio Reeves are each shooting over 40% from the 3 point line and over 10 points a game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Terry Robert's and Kario Oquendo's success have been a large indicator of the Bulldogs' season. Their 28.7 points per game currently account for 40% of the entire Bulldogs' scoring. It will likely take a double digit performance from each of these players or the Bulldogs to leave with a victory.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

20220910_ajw_fb_samford_0983-x4
News

What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling

By Jonathan Williams
5C6C9D7B-AFCF-4BB3-AB0A-481A5F404188
Recruiting

Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's

By Connor Jackson
5BCB7017-365E-420C-944B-C8AC30395FA2
News

BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
7B993A79-9523-494F-BC2B-7AA8E03C3D0F
News

Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
1934A180-82C8-4598-9969-DA00ADE35870
News

BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
B0F4D3DE-88BB-4E97-9805-52CF8BCF7ED2
News

Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home

By Christian Kirby II
A23882B1-2EC1-4682-BF9D-40C414101E99
News

BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home

By Brooks Austin
3M6A8679
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Celebrates Second Straight Title in the Classic City

By Brooks Austin