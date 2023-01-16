Skip to main content

Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

2025 defensive lineman Justus "Jay" Terry has committed to the University of Georgia. Terry was in town for the National Championship celebration on Saturday and has locked down his commitment to the University of Georgia. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

News

Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home

By Christian Kirby II
News

BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home

By Brooks Austin
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Celebrates Second Straight Title in the Classic City

By Brooks Austin
News

College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy

By Christian Kirby II
News

Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

By Christian Goeckel
News

Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

By Christian Goeckel
News

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

By Brooks Austin
News

Warren Ericson declares for NFL Draft

By Christian Kirby II