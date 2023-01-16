The Georgia Bulldogs gained another addition to their 2025 recruiting class today, as 4 star tackle Micah DeBose announced his commitment to the University. According to 247sports, DeBose is listed at 6"5, 315 pounds and is the No.6 player in the state of Alabama. In an interview with On3, DeBose stated what led to the Dawgs winning out over schools such as Auburn, Arkansas, and Florida State.

“I always have good vibes at Georgia,” DeBose said. “Georgia always makes me feel important. I have visited four times now and I love the vibes and the people. The coaches show me attention, I have good relationships and Georgia just has a different feel to it.” DeBose was in attendance for 2 regular season games this season as well as Saturday's parade to celebrate the National Championship.

DeBose is Georgia's 4th commit for what is currently the No.1 ranked class in the 2025 cycle. While his presence on the field may still be a ways away, DeBose is excited to be a part of the Bulldog family and eager to make his mark on a program that has experienced so much success as of late.

