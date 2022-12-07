Georgia loses heartbreaker to Georgia Tech 77-79

The Bulldogs lost in heartbreaking fashion on the road tonight against their in-state rival Georgia Tech. The final score was 79-77. The 2nd half alone featured 15 different lead changes with the final one coming in the last few seconds of the game.

The game was back and forth the entire night with neither team building a lead greater than 10 points. Georgia had a slight edge in shooting during the first half and took a 39-34 lead at the half. The most notable halftime stat was 3 point shooting. Georgia had made 60% of their 3-point shots in the 1st half, while the Yellow Jackets had just 15%.

The second half was very similar to the first with neither team gaining an edge. Georgia shot nearly 10% better from the field than Georgia Tech and made almost 50% of their 3's. However, Georgia Tech's high volume of shots allowed for them to stay in the game. The game came down to the final seconds. Down by 2, Terry Roberts inbounded the ball and drove down the court only to have an offensive foul called.

Kario Oquendo, Terry Roberts, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe were the leading contributors for the Bulldogs tonight. The trio scored 42 out of Georgia's 77 points and accounted for 17 of the teams 31 rebounds. Terry Roberts was the leading scorer with 17 points.

The Georgia Tech offense had a mirage of scorers as well. The Jackets had 4 players earn over 10 points. Javon Franklin came close to a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Miles Kelly was electric in the second half for the Yellow Jackets and scored the go-ahead basket with :27 seconds left to give Georgia Tech the lead. Kelly finished the night as Tech's leading scorer with 17.

The Bulldogs will play in Atlanta again for the Holiday Hoops-giving tournament where their first opponent will be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They will return to Stegman Coliseum on the 21st to take on Chattanooga.

