Tate Ratledge Goes Down with Injury

Georgia already has an injured player just one drive through the season opener.

Redshirt freshman guard Tate Ratledge came up limping during the first offensive drive of the game. Ratledge was shown on television being carted off the sideline, visibly in pain.

With Warren Ericson being limited with a hand injury suffered in camp, Georgia has yet another lineman down with an injury. Warren Ericson is the expected replacement for Ratledge at right guard.

We will keep you updated as we get more.

