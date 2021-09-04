September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Tate Ratledge Goes Down with Injury

Georgia already has an injured player just one drive through the season opener.
Author:
Publish date:

Just one drive into the season opener of the 2021 season, Georgia has already had one player exit the game with an injury. 

Redshirt freshman guard Tate Ratledge came up limping during the first offensive drive of the game. Ratledge was shown on television being carted off the sideline, visibly in pain. 

With Warren Ericson being limited with a hand injury suffered in camp, Georgia has yet another lineman down with an injury. Warren Ericson is the expected replacement for Ratledge at right guard.

We will keep you updated as we get more.

You May Also Like:

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Three things Georgia Must do to Beat Clemson

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Tate Ratledge Picks
News

Tate Ratledge Goes Down with Injury

USATSI_16687670
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Clemson

210821_mlm_fb_practice_0309-L
News

JUST IN: Georgia Releases Depth Chart

E-d6t3rXsAMFS1C
News

Final Thoughts as Georgia Takes on Clemson

69561047-4182-41B9-BF57-9BA553DCF4D0
News

Projected Depth Chart for Georgia vs Clemson

190906_CLS_FB_Murray_008-L
News

Georgia vs Clemson Betting Odds with Interesting Development

210330_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0191-L
News

Georgia Needs Jermaine Burton to Become a Star Saturday Night

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0169-L
News

Experts: Georgia vs Clemson Comes Down to One Matchup