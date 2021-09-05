OPINION: Georgia Needs To Challenge Clemson Vertically

The Georgia offense has put together several long drives, but they have no points to show for their efforts in the first half. The team needs to start challenging Clemson down the field to open things up.

After one half of football, Georgia has yet to score on offense. To provide cushion for this defense, they have to start putting points up, and the key to that is attacking the Tigers downfield.

To this point, the Bulldogs have yet to attack Clemson down the field. OffeHowever, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has made a concerted effort to get the offense moving east to west, which has worked to some degree.

Georgia has put together a few long drives into Tiger territory, but they have never threatened to score a touchdown. Quarterback JT Daniels has settled into the game, and now is the time to attack the Tigers vertically.

Clemson has crowded the box and stopped the run game because Georgia has not challenged them downfield. Monken has been able to get his weapons into one-on-one situations in space, but they haven't generated any explosive plays yet.

One big play can change the complexion of this game. The two sides are currently in a stalemate, and outside of a pick-six by safety Chris Smith, the two sides have been relatively even.

Clemson hasn't been able to find any counters to what this Georgia defense is throwing at them. Entering the second quarter, they had negative yardage, and overall they appear overwhelming.

While the Bulldogs haven't been impressive on offense, they have looked competent. Daniels has proved that he can make plays against this Tigers defense, and now may be the time to dial up a big play to change the tone of this football game.

