How Does the Georgia Offense Improve in Week 2?

Fresh off a 10-3 victory over Clemson, Georgia gets back to work in practice with a lot of valuable information about their football team from a tough test.

Although the Dawgs got the win, the offense failed to score a touchdown in the game. This leaves some to wonder just what happened to the supposed high-flying offense that Georgia was supposed to have in 2021.

The short answer to this is that Georgia's wide receiver room is still incredibly young, especially for those who played on Saturday night. Georgia only had one wide receiver who was a junior or older and that was the walk-on turned scholarship wideout, Jaylen Johnson. With Kearis Jackson limited due to a knee injury, Georgia relied on a lot of freshmen and redshirt freshmen on the outside. Moreover, Georgia's center was a redshirt freshman in Sedrick Van Pran.

This youth resulted in a lot of growing pains and mental errors during the game with Clemson. Someone would miss a block here, or blow an assignment there. JT Daniels after the game would say, "... I think there were way too many just one player aways." The good news for Georgia is that these things can be cleaned up over the next few weeks.

Georgia's position is not new. There are growing pains at the start of every year. The key is that Georgia will have more practice time over the coming days leading up to UAB to clean up the blocking and assignment issues. Georgia has now played not just a big game, but a HUGE game. These young players have now experienced one of the biggest atmospheres that college football will have to offer this season. They now can learn from that, and Georgia's offense will get better because of it.

Finally, the biggest change leading into week two? The opponent. UAB is by no means a bad team, but they are definitely not Clemson. They do not have Brett Venables on their sideline. Georgia played one of the best defenses in College Football last Saturday, and with all of their youth, and all of the mistakes, won that game. Now with another week of practice, a full game of tape to review and correct, and an easier opponent, expect the Georgia Offense to start moving more rapidly in Athens on Saturday.

